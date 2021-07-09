Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 198,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000.

Shares of Pioneer Merger stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

