Sculptor Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Sculptor Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,533 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCV. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCV opened at $10.05 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

