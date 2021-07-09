Sculptor Capital LP Makes New Investment in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSRXU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of FSRXU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

