Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,239 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $340.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.40. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

