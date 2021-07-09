Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 5,306 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 59.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.52 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

