STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 703.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 30,205 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $39.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

