Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

AAP opened at $207.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $211.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

