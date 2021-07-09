AGF Investments Inc. Has $29,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 148.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EZA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,863,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EZA opened at $48.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.