M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.44

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $7.45. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 1,201 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.