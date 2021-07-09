Brokerages Anticipate Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Neuronetics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.24. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

In related news, Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $86,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,672 shares in the company, valued at $556,598.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,953 shares of company stock valued at $689,164 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,463,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 148,475 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth about $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth about $13,974,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 92,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.