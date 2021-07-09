Brokerages Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target at $263.33

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $220.44 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

