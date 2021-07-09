CryptEx (CRX) Price Tops $18.17 on Top Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $18.17 or 0.00055554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $21,615.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptEx has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

