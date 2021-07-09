Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Strong-Buy

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Get Tenaris alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.70. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 511.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 416,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 348,016 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth $20,670,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 23.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 11.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.