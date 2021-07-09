CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Cap Reaches $295,766.05

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 6% against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $38.83 or 0.00118701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $295,766.05 and $2,942.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

