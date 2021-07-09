Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $13.07 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $150.17 million, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and have sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Travelzoo by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.