Insider Selling: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at $224,446.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UEC opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 2.43. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 757,729 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 1,368,489 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 158.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 2,334,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,078,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

