Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 383,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

