Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Sell

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of UVE stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 76,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 39,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Universal Insurance by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

