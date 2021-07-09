Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 4,500 CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 26.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 57.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

