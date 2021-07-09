Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $205,000 Stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.07% of NextCure worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NextCure by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextCure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NextCure by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NextCure by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 3,712.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NextCure alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. NextCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $214.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

NextCure Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC).

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.