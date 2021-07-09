Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $137,658.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWEN shares. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

