Contrasting Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Seadrill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Seadrill has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seadrill and HighPeak Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill $1.06 billion 0.05 -$4.66 billion N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 41.15 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seadrill.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments. It offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 34 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 15 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On February 10, 2021, Seadrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

