Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 4,033 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PETS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

PETS opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $633.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

