3,212 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 222.12 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.53%.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,348 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

