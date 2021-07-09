Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 1,455 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Clarus were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clarus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,260.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

CLAR opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $849.92 million, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

