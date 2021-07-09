Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,217,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,022,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE LUMN opened at $13.19 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

