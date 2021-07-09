Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,937 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth $409,488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth $271,635,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at $34,977,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at $21,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at $13,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MultiPlan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30. MultiPlan Co. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

