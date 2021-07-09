Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $102,000 Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.74 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

