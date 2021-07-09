Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $192,000 in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $150,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $276,000.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.