Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,461 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $4,784,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $15,050,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,882,000.

OTCMKTS PTICU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. PropTech Investment Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

