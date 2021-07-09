Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alussa Energy Acquisition worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 2,992.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,095,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,726 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,717,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alussa Energy Acquisition by 534,675.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 534,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 534,675 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,000,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alussa Energy Acquisition by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 321,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALUS opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Company Profile

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

