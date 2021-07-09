FIL Ltd Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWI. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9,927.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter worth about $745,000.

EWI stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.96.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

