Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 39.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,192 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $83.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

