FIL Ltd Has $2.70 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 275.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $174.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

