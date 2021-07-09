Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Masimo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Masimo by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,185,000 after buying an additional 29,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 66.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $261.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.05. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

