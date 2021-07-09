72,346 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $233,980,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $44,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $29,577,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $20,408,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $11,469,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $22.53 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.88.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

