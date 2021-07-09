Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 197.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,165 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after acquiring an additional 949,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $597,509,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.72.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.