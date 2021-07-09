Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 5,316 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,637 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cryoport worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cryoport by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,742 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $59.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 746,760 shares of company stock worth $44,909,756. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

