Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,873 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.77.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

