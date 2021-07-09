Allianz (ALIZY) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Allianz (OTCMKTS: ALIZY) is one of 31 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Allianz to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Allianz alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allianz and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 1 4 5 0 2.40 Allianz Competitors 224 948 1087 42 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 12.64%. Given Allianz’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allianz has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 5.73% 10.41% 0.80% Allianz Competitors 7.19% 19.01% 6.78%

Dividends

Allianz pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Allianz pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 33.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Allianz has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allianz’s peers have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allianz and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $160.43 billion $7.78 billion 11.37 Allianz Competitors $9.67 billion $720.35 million 36.73

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Allianz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Allianz peers beat Allianz on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products comprising infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment management services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.