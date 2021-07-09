Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 132,351 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 132,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.68% of United Therapeutics worth $126,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $183.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

