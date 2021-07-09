APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 110,784 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 67.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,784 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Shaw Communications by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $92,113,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Shaw Communications by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,412 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 1,248.7% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,707,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,175 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shaw Communications by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0797 dividend. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

