Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $123.98 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,391,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,238 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $123,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 171.8% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 36,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.5% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $3,338,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPX opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,374. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

