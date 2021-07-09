Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,876 shares of company stock valued at $92,632,240. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $313.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.50 and a 1-year high of $321.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.