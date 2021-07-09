Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.