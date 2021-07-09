811,933 Shares in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 811,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,828,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.47% of SI-BONE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $562,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,124 shares of company stock worth $4,820,757. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

