REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 4.18% of REX American Resources worth $21,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in REX American Resources by 14.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in REX American Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $92,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,833 shares of company stock worth $271,625 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REX opened at $80.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.31. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.09.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REX shares. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.