Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 20,991 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 757,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $23,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,828 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,288,000 after acquiring an additional 82,066 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,534,000 after acquiring an additional 452,991 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after purchasing an additional 921,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. JMP Securities raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

