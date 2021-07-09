Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 194,749 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,749 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.73% of CTS worth $17,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CTS by 268.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 139.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $35.27 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

