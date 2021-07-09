Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,496 shares of company stock worth $39,283,368. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $237.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.